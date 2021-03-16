UK officer to go on trial in October over Sarah Everard’s murder amid protests

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — A serving British police officer accused in the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard is set to go on trial in October. Everard’s killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop violence against women.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, set out on the 50-minute walk home from a friend’s house in south London at about 9 p.m. on March 3. She never arrived. Her body was later found hidden in woodland 50 miles away in Kent, southeast of London.

Wayne Couzens, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, appeared by videolink at London’s Central Criminal Court for a brief hearing. The 48-year-old, who is remanded in a high-security prison in southeast London, spoke to confirm his name and birthdate.

A provisional trial date was set for Oct. 25 and he is due to enter a plea in July. Wearing a red T-shirt, Couzens, who police said needed treatment for a head injury while in custody, had a noticeable cut on his forehead.

He made no application for bail.

Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Sarah Everard who has been missing for over a week. The 33-year-old disappeared on Wednesday March 3, 2021 after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, and began walking to her home in Brixton. The Met Police have said that a serving diplomatic protection officer is being held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard. The officer being held is understood to be the subject of a separate allegation of indecent exposure. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

The murder of Everard has provoked outpourings of anger from women who have recounted their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night, while the police have faced severe criticism for how they handled a vigil for the murdered woman on Saturday when officers scuffled with mourners.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday night that the government would more than double funding for neighborhood safety measures to 45 million pounds ($62 million). The government also plans to expand trials of a pilot project that puts plainclothes police officers in and around bars and night clubs to “identify predatory and suspicious offenders”.

“The horrific case of Sarah Everard has unleashed a wave of feeling about women not feeling safe at night,” Johnson said. “We must do everything we can to ensure our streets are safe.”

Hundreds of people have joined protests in honor of Everard in central London in the past few days, despite coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.

“Ultimately, we must drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to better protect and defend them,” Johnson said in a statement.