UK PM Johnson’s umbrella mishap amuses Prince Charles

Britain’s Prince Charles looks on as Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens his umbrella at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain July 28, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to control his umbrella at an official engagement on Wednesday as it was blown inside-out by the wind, to the amusement of heir to the throne Prince Charles.

Sitting alongside Charles, the son of Queen Elizabeth, Johnson struggled to open up an umbrella, then offered it to interior minister Priti Patel before blustery conditions turned the umbrella inside-out, prompting chuckling among the three of them.

Johnson was in central England attending the unveiling of a memorial to police officers who have died in the line of duty.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.

Latest News