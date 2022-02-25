Ukraine, the second-largest country in all of Europe by land mass, has the world watching after it was attacked by the only country on the continent it’s smaller than: Russia.

Having a lot of land mass has helped Ukraine grow. It boasts one of the largest populations in Europe, as well as thriving industries. The world’s largest grain and vegetable oil producer, Ukraine is also a top-tier producer of most minerals and the 10th-largest steel producer in the world.

Despite this, however, it’s also one of Europe’s poorest nations. Ukraine is now 20% poorer than it was when it gained independence in 1990, 32 years ago.

Economic issues like hyperinflation and poor industrialization have helped cause this problem, along with corruption from Ukraine’s richest oligarchs, who consolidated the country’s resources and wealth.

Russia has encouraged, and even fostered, this corruption and all the economic issues that came from it. Many Ukrainian oligarchs have close ties with Russia, which allows it to profit off its neighbor’s resources and even keep the country away from NATO.

Ukraine’s economy is now threatened by the war, as businesses large and small can no longer plan for the future as Russian troops encircle much of the country. Embassies and international offices in Kyiv are closed, and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment have dried up within weeks.

Since the crisis began in January, Ukraine’s currency, the hryvnia, has steadily lost value. It plunged 1% after Russia recognized the two breakaway regions in the country led by Russia-backed separatists.

Ukraine’s long-standing conflict with Russia has cost the country an estimated $280 billion in lost gross domestic product between 2014 and 2020. Those losses are only expected to climb this year.