American soldiers waiting for word on Ukraine deployment

(NewsNation Now) — The 6,000 American troops that have been deployed to Europe, and an untold number of others on standby at home, are in a familiar position for a soldier: hurry up and wait.

The force is there to assist Poland and Romania with an overflow of people fleeing if Russia invades Ukraine. There are also thousands of soldiers in the U.S. that could still be sent overseas.

About 2,500 soldiers are now on heightened alert at bases across the country. Fort Hood said there would only be about five days from notification to boarding military transport if soldiers get the call.

In Texas, Fort Hood is preparing for possible deployment. Base leaders say soldiers are ready, but waiting for word from above. In Kentucky, Fort Campbell soldiers with the 101st Airborne headed to Europe this week in support of the Joint Task Force Dragon.

“They got us as ready as they could,” Zyan Sweet of Fort Campbell said.

Private First Class Mark Berg, Jr called it “nerve-racking, scary and exciting at the same time.”

In North Carolina, 3,000 more Fort Bragg troops were ordered to deploy to Poland by President Joe Biden to reassure NATO allies.

Packing space is limited. Only the essentials make the trip. “I got my bible and my cigarettes,” Private First Class Kyle Johnson said. “We don’t necessarily know what we’re getting into. Don’t know how long we’re going to be there. When all is going to happen. “

U.S. troops already on the ground in western Poland got a visit from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday.

“Whenever we place an American soldier somewhere, it demonstrates our resolve,” he told the troops. “It demonstrates our commitment to our partners. And so I would say that you are our greatest ambassadors.”