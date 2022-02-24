Biden to unveil ‘further consequences’ over Russian attack

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.

The president said he planned to speak to Americans on Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced.

“President Biden will deliver remarks announcing the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” a White House official said in a statement to reporters late Wednesday.

Biden announced heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs, declaring that Moscow had violated international law earlier this week.

The consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions on Russia started reverberating throughout the world.

World stock markets plunged and oil prices surged by nearly $8 per barrel. Market benchmarks tumbled in Europe and Asia and U.S. stocks pointed toward a sharply lower open. Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel Thursday on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. The ruble sank.

