President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MOSCOW (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.

The State Department has already authorized nonessential employees to leave and has called on all family members of diplomats in Ukraine to do so.

Biden also said Monday that “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2,” a crucial Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with “tanks and troops.”

Biden made his comments during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the two leaders met for talks about the simmering crisis.

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict. Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.