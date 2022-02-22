(NewsNation Now) — World leaders condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and prepared Tuesday to hit his administration with sanctions as he heightened fears of war with legislation that would allow the deployment of troops to rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine.
The White House responded with sanctions to a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine with more expected Tuesday.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday that prohibits new investment, trade and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic regions of Ukraine.
“To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a statement announcing the executive order.
Germany announced Tuesday it would halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. Psaki said in a tweet that the U.S. supports its decision and “would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward” if Russia invades Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Russia said its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has recognized the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014.
Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of large part of both regions early in the nearly eight-year separatist conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.
Now, Western leaders say that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine. They have also warned Moscow would look for cover to invade.
A State Department spokesperson told NewsNation Tuesday that Putin’s actions are “another indication that Russia is seeking war, not diplomacy.”
The spokesperson said the U.S. will “continue to consult with our Allies and partners in the coming hours on the way forward. As we have said, we are committed to finding a diplomatic resolution that avoids a brutal and costly conflict, but diplomacy cannot succeed unless Russia changes course.”
Putin signed a decree Monday recognizing the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states rather than parts of Ukraine, drawing swift condemnation from the West and fears it could unleash a major war.
Following his decision, Putin ushered more troops to the two breakaway regions to “keep the peace.” There was no word on the size of the force Putin was dispatching, but the decree said Russia now had the right to build military bases in the breakaway regions.
Britain, France and Germany have agreed to respond to Russia’s recognition of the breakaway regions with sanctions, and the White House said it would announce further measures on Tuesday.
At the United Nations, an emergency meeting of the Security Council was called Monday night by Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries to protest and condemn Putin’s “illegal and illegitimate” decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. and the U.N. Charter.
“The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian Federation,” Sergiy Kyslytsya, a Ukrainian career diplomat said.
With at least 160,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Russia has denied any plan to attack its bordering neighbor, but it has threatened unspecified “military-technical” action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that Ukraine will never join NATO.
European Union foreign ministers are set to meet Tuesday to decide what sanctions to impose over Russia.