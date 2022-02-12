U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as he is introduced to speak at a mission Australia meet and greet in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

(NewsNation Now) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Saturday to discuss concerns that Russia will launch military aggression against Ukraine in coming days.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken made it clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but that it could require Moscow to “deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions.”

“He reiterated that should Moscow pursue the path of aggression and further invade Ukraine, it would result in a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response,” Price said.

During the phone call, Lavrov accused Washington of waging a ” “propaganda campaign” about possible Russian aggression.

Although Russia has built up military forces near Ukraine, fueling fears that an invasion is coming any day now, as Western nations have warned, Moscow denies these plans.

According to Reuters, Lavrov also said Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian security demands.

