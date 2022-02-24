Lithuania declares state of emergency after Ukraine attacked

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda addresses a joint press conference with the European Commission President and the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (unseen) following their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania on November 28 2021 (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP) (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the Baltic country in response to Russia’s military attack on Ukraine.

The Baltic country’s parliament was expected to approve the measure in an extraordinary session later on Thursday.

The measure, in effect until March 10, allows for a more flexible use of state reserve funds and increased border protection, giving border guards greater authority to stop and search individuals and vehicles in border areas.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the invasion a “barbaric attack” on an independent nation that also targeted “the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order.” The EU will hold an emergency summit in Brussels, where NATO is also meeting after Poland and the Baltic nations bordering Russia and Ukraine called for an urgent session.

NATO member Lithuania borders Russia’s Kaliningrad region to the southwest, Belarus to the east, Latvia to the north and Poland to the south.