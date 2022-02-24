Map: See extent of Russia’s wide-ranging attack in Ukraine



(NewsNation Now) — Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting key cities and military bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians flee by trains and cars.

The UN says 100,000 people have fled their homes.

Russian military advanced from three sides — north from Crimea, south from Belarus and west from the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions — leading some to suggest the ultimate goal is to encircle the capital of Kyiv.

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”

Some of most intense fighting was outside of Kharkiv in the northeast, according to The New York Times. Russian forces have used more than 100 medium- and short-range ballistic missiles to strike Ukrainian military installations and air-defense targets, the Times reports, citing a senior defense official.

Simultaneously, Russia launched cyber attacks on Ukraine’s Parliament, banks and government offices. Experts say it is possible this online attack was planned for as far back as December 2021 — but was timed to coincide with an invasion.

At least 57 Ukrainians have been killed so far in the invasion and 169 more were wounded, according to the health minister.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Smoke rises near the town of Hostomel and the Antonov Airport, in northwest Kyiv. Russian and Ukrainian forces are battling for control of an airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian officer said on February 24, 2022, as dozens of attack helicopters swooped on the area. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Hostomel airport recaptured

Ukrainian National Guard units have recaptured the Antonov International Airport in Hostomel, after an attack by Russian assault helicopters and jet fighters, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ website.

Videos shared on Twitter show Russian Ka-52 and Mi8 helicopters descending on the strategic military airfield.

Attacks have also been reported in 18 other Ukrainian cities, including Pripyat, Hlukhiv, Konotop, Kharkiv, Nova Kakhovka, Henichensk, Zmiinyi Island and Mariupol, Bloomberg reports.

A Soviet-era top secret over-the-horizon radar system once used as part of the Soviet missile defense early-warning radar network. Among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, was warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history’s worst nuclear disaster 36 years ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Chernobyl nuclear plant taken by Russia

Among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, Russian troops have captured the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukrainian officials said. Radioactivity is still leaking from the scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which took place in 1986.

Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts, and the condition of the plant’s facilities, a confinement shelter and a repository for nuclear waste is unknown.

The nuclear plant is located less than 100 miles north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

An official familiar with current assessments told The Associated Press that Russian shelling hit a radioactive waste repository at Chernobyl, and an increase in radiation levels was reported. The increase could not be immediately corroborated.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it is following the situation in Ukraine “with grave concern” and appealed for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put Ukraine’s nuclear facilities at risk.

A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave at the Kyiv train station, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Waken by explosions in the capital

The day began with explosions and sirens filling the air as a monthslong threat of war became a reality. Just hours earlier, Russia President Vladimir Putin announced his plan to invade Ukraine late Wednesday night, threatening the U.S. and its allies: “The response will be immediate” if they interfere, Putin said.

Russian cruise and ballistic missiles have targeted about 14 different regions of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia Thursday, and a senior defense official said the president ordered the deployment of about 7,000 more service members to Europe to defend NATO allies.