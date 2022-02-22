(NewsNation Now) — The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate Tuesday, along with fears of a full-scale war. But with so many developments every day, it can be hard to keep track of what’s going on.

Do you have questions about the state of affairs in the conflict, the United States’ involvement in the conflict or the potential impact on Americans? What are your biggest concerns? Let us know and we will try to get answers for you from our experts.

Use the form below to submit your questions and we will use them in our continuing coverage both online and on TV.