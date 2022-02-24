(NewsNation Now) — Air raid sirens could be heard blaring during special coverage on “NewsNation Prime” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An Associated Press bureau chief reporting for NewsNation had to put on a flak jacket live on air.

“We’ve got to put our protection on here,” said Joe Federman, Associated Press chief of bureau for Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The civil defense siren was sounded Wednesday night as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law on the country. The law, in an emer­gency, allows the milit­ary to take the place of the civil­ian govern­ment and exer­cise juris­dic­tion over civil­ians in a partic­u­lar area.

The invasion of several Ukrainian regions began Wednesday with big explosions before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

Federman was scheduled to rejoin the network for “Morning in America” on Thursday but canceled, citing safety concerns.

