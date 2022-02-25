KYIV, Ukraine (NewsNation Now) — Russian troops are inching closer toward the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Friday.

The Ukrainian military said a group of Russian spies and saboteurs was seen in a district of Kyiv about three miles north of the city center as explosives sounded and gunfire was heard near the government quarter.

Ukrainians were urged to shelter in place and not to panic. Thousands of people went deep underground, jamming Kyiv’s subway stations, for protection.

So far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed. The government has barred male Ukrainian citizens from leaving the country while martial law is in place and dropped the 18-60 age requirement for joining the army, saying, “Today Ukraine needs everything.”

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine urged citizens to make Molotov cocktails to help “neutralize the occupier.”

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms.” It also would demand an immediate halt to Russia’s invasion and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

“Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase,” Zelenskyy tweeted Friday. He called on Western leaders to take further steps to contain Russian aggression, saying the sanctions imposed on Thursday didn’t prevent Moscow from continuing the offensive.

“We are alone in defending our country. The most powerful forces in the world watch from afar,” Zelenskyy said during a televised speech Friday.

Also Friday, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-story apartment building, starting a fire.

The military said that Russian forces had seized two Ukrainian military vehicles and some uniforms and were heading toward the city to try to infiltrate under the guise of being locals.

Other the developments overnight include:

Russian troops entered the city of Sumy, which is near the border with Russia and on a highway leading to Kyiv from the east. The regional governor, Dmytro Zhivitsky, said Ukrainian forces fought Russian troops in the city overnight, but other Russian convoys kept rolling west toward the capital. “Military vehicles from Sumy are moving toward Kyiv,” Zhivitsky said. “Much equipment has passed through and is heading directly to the west.”

Zhivitsky added that another northeastern city, Konotop, was also besieged.

A bridge across a river had been destroyed in the area of Ivankiv, about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv.

A Ukrainian government Facebook page showed images of badly damaged buildings that looked to be hit with Russian weaponry.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military installations, quickly followed by a three-pronged ground assault. Ukrainian and U.S. officials said Russian forces were attacking from the east toward Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and from Belarus to the north.

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a host of sanctions on Russia following what he called “a premeditated attack” on Ukraine. The new sanctions on major Russian banks hold a combined trillion dollars in assets.

The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-largest bank. He even sanctioned several Russian oligarchs and elites, cutting them off from the U.S. financial system, freezing any assets they hold in the country and blocking their travel to the United States.

Biden also announced sweeping export restrictions that would limit Russia’s ability to do business. New export control measures could halt more than 50% of high-tech imports into Russia and severely limit its access to global exports.

He said he is sending an additional 7,000 troops to deploy to Germany to help bolster NATO’s defense. Biden has made clear that the U.S. would go after Russia financially, not militarily. The goal is to make Moscow pay so high a price that the Kremlin will change course.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said.

