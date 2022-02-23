At a glance: How do new US sanctions on Russia work?

(NewsNation Now) — In response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, the U.S. announced sanctions that target civilian leaders in Russia’s leadership hierarchy as well as two Russian banks, considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia’s military, with more than $80 billion in assets.

According to the Treasury Department, Russia does about $46 billion worth of foreign exchange transactions a day. And these sanctions will directly target them.

“These sanctions, they are strong, they’re tough,” Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin said. “And they really are the appetizer to what could become a very, very heavy meal of sanctions served up very soon, Vladimir Putin goes forward.”

The sanctions impact the VB, which is Russia’s fifth-largest bank, and PSP, the bank responsible for funding the majority of all Russian defense contracts.

VB is “the largest bank to ever be sanctioned in the history of the sanctions program towards Russia,” Rubin said. “So this has to get Putin’s attention.”

These sanctions prevent all U.S. businesses and individuals from working with these institutions and also freeze all of the bank’s U.S. assets.

So how does this “cut off the Russian government from western financing” as President Joe Biden said Tuesday?

Here’s what we know:

Under these sanctions, Russia can’t sell anyone in the U.S. its bonds, severely limiting its ability to raise money for its economy.

The Treasury Department also issued specific sanctions on the selling of Russian bonds on the secondary market. This cuts Russia off from any profits related to those sales as well.

Biden indicated that the U.S. could impose additional penalties if Russia continues escalating the crisis.