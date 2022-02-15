A member of the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine’s National Guard, dem onstrates a shooting position during a basic combat training for civilians in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The United States are evacuating almost all of the staff from its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(NewsNation Now) — The White House keeps saying it’s trying to negotiate, and Russia continues to say it’s open to a diplomatic solution, but that runs counter to what observers on the ground in Ukraine say they’re seeing.

U.S. officials say the threat of a Russian invasion seems imminent, with troops and armor massed at the borders on multiple sides.

However, Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently, though it gave no details on the pullback.

It wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the troops that the Russian Defense Ministry said were pulling back were deployed or how many were leaving, making it hard to understand the significance. The announcement pushed world markets and the ruble up, but Ukraine’s leaders expressed skepticism.

“Russia constantly makes various statements,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. “That’s why we have the rule: We won’t believe when we hear, we’ll believe when we see. When we see troops pulling out, we’ll believe in de-escalation.”

Russia has massed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine, sparking the fears of an invasion. Russia denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, despite placing troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east and launching massive military drills nearby.

This morning, in what seems to be a bit of last-ditch negotiation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More U.S. troops are now deploying to Poland, as U.S. officials warn an invasion could begin “at any time” causing “widespread human suffering” in Eastern Europe. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is traveling to the region today to meet with allied defense ministers while the U.S. moves all diplomats out of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, closing the embassy.

Biden administration officials have been warning that Russia could execute a “false flag” operation to justify an attack on Ukraine, fabricating a scenario in which Ukraine is the aggressor. Senators spoke on the topic Monday after being briefed by the national security adviser.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said, “The idea that there could be some phony pretext created by the Russians, that would be a false flag operation. If there’s violence in Ukraine, that would be caused by Russia.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has continued to downplay the Russian threat, at one point Monday joking that the invasion would happen “tomorrow.” U.S. intelligence says the invasion could happen as early as this week.