Russia-Ukraine conflict: The experts answer your questions

(NewsNation Now) — Russian troops launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Which areas of Ukraine are under attack?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday morning with reports of explosions in Kharkiv, Odessa and the capital Kyiv. There have also been reported attacks in the western city of Lutsk, which is near the Polish border. The U.S. currently has about 9,000 troops stationed in Poland.

Up to this point, Russia has launched attacks in 14 Ukrainian regions, primarily in the east and south of the country, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service.

Ukrainian police say Russia has carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day. So far, at least 40 people have been killed and dozens more wounded, according to Ukraine’s leadership.

By Thursday afternoon, an adviser to the President of Ukraine said the country had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a fierce battle with Russian troops, the Associated Press reported.

How is Ukraine responding?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law Thursday and cut diplomatic ties with Moscow as Russia launched its attack on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine intends to defend its country and that the conflict will not be a repeat of 2014 when Russia took Crimea without firing a shot. Overnight, he told Ukrainians that the government would arm anyone willing to fight.

Is there a possibility that Ukraine could defeat Russia?

On Wednesday, retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Richard Newton told NewsNation that Ukrainian forces are “not a match” for the Russian army and warned that a worst-case scenario could see Russia attack from the north, south and east, with the possibility of a simultaneous cyberattack.



“I believe there will be casualties, significant casualties certainly on the Ukraine side, but also on the Russian side, as well,” Newton said on “NewsNation Prime.” That scenario began to play out Thursday morning as Russia launched a wide-ranging attack by land, air and sea.



Prior to Russia’s invasion, Newton said he expected an extensive air attack followed by ballistic missiles and rockets. On Thursday morning, some of Ukraine’s largest cities, including Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv, reported explosions from Russian missiles and airstrikes.

Where are US troops positioned?

The U.S. has committed thousands of troops to bases in Poland, Germany and Romania as an act of deterrence against Russian aggression. The move is intended to bolster NATO allies in Eastern Europe but not engage in direct combat in Ukraine.

Many of the U.S. soldiers sent to the region have been deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina — so far, 5,000 U.S. troops have been sent from the base, approximately 10% of the military personnel stationed there.

How many people could be impacted by the conflict?

As of Wednesday evening, U.S. officials estimate the fighting could kill up to 50,000 civilians, 25,000 Ukrainian military personnel and 10,000 Russian soldiers. These figures assume only conventional weapons are used.

The number of people displaced from their homes could be far higher as Central European countries brace for a wave of refugees from Ukraine, a nation of 44 million people. German media have cited estimates that between 200,000 and 1 million people may flee to the European Union from Ukraine.

Where will those fleeing Ukraine go?

Neighboring countries including Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have announced plans to support those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

Poland is preparing a medical train to transport Ukrainians wounded in Russia’s attack, the country’s health ministry said, adding that Polish hospitals were ready to receive thousands of patients. Poland has also set up reception points on its border to process fleeing refugees.

Slovakia will send up to 1,500 troops to its border with Ukraine, where additional crossings will be set up, said Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad. Hungary has also said it will send troops to its border to help process refugees.

Germany has also offered humanitarian help to countries bordering Ukraine. German media have cited estimates that between 200,000 and 1 million people may flee to the EU from Ukraine.

Romania is ready to grant humanitarian aid if needed, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

Bulgaria is preparing to evacuate more than 4,000 ethnic Bulgarians from Ukraine and is ready to host other Ukrainian refugees, President Rumen Radev said.

This story is developing. Please refresh and check back for updates.