FILE – In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, tanks and armored vehicles move during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, the White House said Friday, urging Americans to leave the country now.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. still did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but that all the elements are now in place for a rapid invasion. Sullivan said Russia could invade within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics on Feb.20.

“We are not saying that a decision has been taken by President Putin,” Sullivan said during a press briefing Friday. “What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground, and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message.”

Sullivan said all the pieces were in place for a major military operation that could start “rapidly.”

“The risk is high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that prudence demands that it is the time to leave now,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the United States is ready to continue with “results-oriented diplomacy” that addresses U.S., Russian and European security concerns, but it is also ready to respond decisively with European allies should Russia take military action.

Part of the United State’s response would include severe economic sanctions, with similar ones imposed by the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada and other countries.

It would also include changes to NATO and American Force posture along the eastern flank of NATO, Sullivan said.

But while the U.S will continue to support Ukraine, it will not be sending its own troops there to help Americans evacuate.

“The president will not be putting the lives of our men and women in uniform at risk by sending them into a war zone to rescue people who could have left now but chose not to,” Sullivan said.