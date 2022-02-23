WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he was open to search for ‘diplomatic solutions’ in relations with the West after President Joe Biden imposed new, strict sanctions on Russia after calling the Ukraine crisis “the beginning of an invasion.”

At the same time, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council imposed Wednesday a state of emergency on the entire territory of Ukraine, except Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where Operation Joint Forces are underway.

Also Wednesday, Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as the region braced for further confrontation.

“Our country stays open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search of diplomatic solutions for the most complex issues. But I will repeat: Russia’s interests, our citizen’s safety are absolute. So we will continue strengthening and developing our army and navy, increasing their efficiency, providing them with the most advanced equipment,” Putin said in a televised address.

However, Biden said in remarks Tuesday, “None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine. He warned that more sanctions could be on the way if Putin proceeds further.

Overnight, satellite images captured Russia deploying more military vehicles, troop tents and supplies like blood into Belarus near the Ukrainian border.

The new sanctions include blocking two Russian financial institutions, the VEB and military bank, and cutting Russia’s government off from Western financing.

“They can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets, or European markets either,” Biden said.

The president announced Tuesday that he is moving U.S. forces to the Baltic states, and positioning Apache attack helicopters and F-35 fighter jets to parts of eastern Europe, to protect NATO allies.

The country joined 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.

Also Tuesday, Germany took steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. Biden says the U.S. is working with Germany to halt production.

Now, Ukraine is issuing sanctions on Russian lawmakers who supported the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Wednesday on Twitter: “To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now.”

For now, it seems, the door is closing on diplomacy, after Biden canceled any plans for a meeting with Putin and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling off his meeting with the Russian foreign minister.

The Kremlin has warned that Americans will face financial consequences for U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The Biden administration has vowed to closely monitor energy supplies for any disruptions, and execute a plan in coordination with major oil producers to secure stability and global energy supplies.