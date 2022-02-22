(NewsNation Now) — It has been a busy 24 hours at the United Nations, with the White House sending a letter to the human rights chief claiming Moscow has compiled a list of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to detention camps after an invasion.

The U.N. Human Rights Office in Geneva is looking into that so-called kill list, which is said to include journalists, activists, and ethnic and racial minorities. The White House alleges this is a very serious sign of potential human rights abuses in Ukraine.

The Kremlin says that list simply does not exist, calling it a work of fiction.

This is all happening as the the U.N. Security Council held a rare emergency overnight session.

Ukraine called for the rare evening session along with the U.S., five European countries and Mexico to condemn Putin’s actions earlier Monday to recognize the independence of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, scenes of an eight-year war, and order his military to “maintain peace” there.

Ukraine U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said the U.N. has been infected by a virus being spread by the Kremlin.

“One goal is peace: peace in Ukraine, peace in Europe, global peace,” said Kyslytsya.

So far, Russia is getting no support from the Security Council, not even from China. The country holds one or five veto seats at the United Nations so no sanctions or any resolution is expected.

Russia also happens to hold the Security Council’s rotating presidency this month.

“The risks of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs,” said Rosemary DiCarlo, the United Nations under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs.

“The Secretary-General considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” said Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general.

Moscow is blaming the U.S. and the West for cramming weapons into the region, as Ukraine promises to stand its ground.

“We are on our land,” said Kyslytsya. “We are not afraid of anything, or anyone. We owe nothing to anyone. And we will not give away anything to anyone.”