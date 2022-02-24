(NewsNation Now) — Russian cruise and ballistic missiles have targeted about 14 different regions of Ukraine, specifically in the east and south of the country, since Russia invaded early Thursday morning.

Ukraine’s government reported about 40 people have been killed and dozens wounded in the Russian attacks.

Russian missiles hit targets in Kharkiv and Dnipro. There have been attacks on the airfields and military headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, as well as reported attacks in the western city of Lutsk, which is closer to the Polish border. About 9,000 U.S. troops are currently stationed in Poland.

On land, Russia has invaded through Odesa, a city in southern Ukraine.

Volodymyr Runets, an independent journalist evacuating Ukraine, told NewsNation’s “Morning in America” that while traveling, he saw a gas station with dozens of cars trying to get fuel and head toward Kyiv, despite it not being safe.

“People do not really understand where they are supposed to evacuate, because a lot of cities and towns across the country have been attacked,” Runets said.

Multiple reports have surfaced of people going to Poland and Germany, with the latter country saying Ukrainians can find safety and shelter there. Numerous NATO allies have offered support to Ukrainians caught in the conflict.

“I think is everyone in the country is feeling unsafe at the minute,” Runets said. “What is disturbing is everyone is not certain what’s going to happen next, although the government, of course, is trying to persuade the population that things are under control and the Ukrainian army [is] standing strong.”

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Thursday morning came the air raid sirens Wednesday night — including during a reporter’s live updates on NewsNation “Prime.”

While the Associated Press’ Joe Federman was giving his report, he heard the sirens go off and put a flak jacket on. He was supposed to be on “Morning in America” on Thursday but canceled, citing safety concerns.

The sirens went off Wednesday night as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law, allowing the military to take the place of the civilian government.

