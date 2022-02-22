Zelenskyy: ‘We are not afraid of anybody or anything’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — As the world prepares for Russian troops to descend on Kyiv, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is standing firm in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressive assault on his country’s sovereignty.

From a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders condemned Putin’s recognition of the two pro-Russia regions and ordered to send troops there. They warned of global fallout from a conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy sought to project resolve and calm, telling the country in an address overnight: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.”

While the U.S. and NATO allies work out a series of sanctions, Zelenskyy’s direct message conveyed Ukraine is still dedicated to a diplomatic solution. Still, he says his country is ready to fight to defend its borders, adding this isn’t the same Ukraine or military that capitulated to a Russian invasion in 2014.

“Our borders are well defended. We’ve built a system of territorial defense. our partners are supporting us,” he said. “Ukraine retains the right for individual and collective self-defense.”

Meanwhile, the international community collectively condemned Russia’s invasion during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday.

Zelenskyy tweeted he’s holding meetings with several world leaders, including President Joe Biden, coordinating a unified response to Russia’s aggression.

Zelenskyy’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, would be in Washington on Tuesday to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the State Department said.