UN ‘gravely concerned’ by Israeli bombardment in central Gaza

Palestinians mourn relatives killed during Israeli bombardment, on Maghazi camp, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The United Nations on Tuesday said it was “gravely concerned” by Israel’s bombardment in central Gaza, urging Israeli forces to protect Palestinian civilians.

“We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces, which has claimed more than 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango said in a statement. “It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombardment comes after Israeli forces ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah.”

Israeli forces expanded their offensive into central Gaza over the weekend—including on three refugee camps: Al Bureij, Al-Nuseirat and Al-Maghazi—following an extensive campaign against the north and south of the besieged territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined his three prerequisites for peace in the region in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, writing, “Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized.”

The death toll from the strikes in refugee camps has risen to at least 131, the United Nations said, citing Doctors Without Borders.

“We restate our warning that all attacks must strictly adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction, proportionality and precaution in attack. Israeli forces must take all measures available to protect civilians,” Magango added.

In a statement to NewsNation, the Israeli Defense Forces maintained that “the IDF follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.”

Also on Tuesday, Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman, said that Israel would stop automatically issuing visas to United Nations employees, accusing the U.N. of being “complicit partners” in Hamas’ tactics. Israel will now consider such visa requests on a “case-by-case” basis.

Stéphane Dujarric, a U.N. spokesman, said in a statement that the United Nations will continue to work with Israel on this issue. Noting that, “Visas for U.N. officials to Israel have always been issued on a case-by-case individual basis, just like any other member state.”