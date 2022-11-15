UN report: World population is now at 8 billion

FILE – Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, crowd a market, in Mumbai, India, on Jan. 7, 2022. The United Nations estimated Monday, july 11, 2022 that the world’s population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File)

(NewsNation) — There are now 8 billion people living on Earth for the first time in history, a study from World Population Prospects 2022 has reported.

Announced on World Population Day, July 11, the research predicted Nov. 15 would be the day for human No. 8 billion to arrive.

“This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

Along with there now being 8 billion people living on Earth, the report also produced these interesting facts:

Low fertility

Fertility has noticeably fallen in recent decades for many countries.

Two-thirds of the global population lives in a country or area where lifetime fertility is below the required level for zero growth in the long run for a population with low mortality.

The populations of 61 countries or areas are projected to decrease by 1% or more between 2022 and 2050

Concentrated fertility

According to the research, India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

Additionally, more than half of the projected increase in the global population through 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries:

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Egypt

Ethiopia

India

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

United Republic of Tanzania

“The relationship between population growth and sustainable development is complex and multidimensional” Liu Zhenmin, under-secretary-general for the United Nations’ Economic and Social Affairs Department, said in the study. “Rapid population growth makes eradicating poverty, combatting hunger and malnutrition, and increasing the coverage of health and education systems more difficult.

Elderly Care

The study says the share of global population at age 65 and above is projected to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. According to the report, the number of individuals 65 or over worldwide will be more than twice the number of children under age 5 and about the same as the number under age 12.

As a response, the report cautions countries with aging populations to adapt public programs to cater to the growing demographic, as well as establish systems for health care long-term, and pensions or a Social Security-like system.

1990 global life expectancy: 64.05

2019 global life expectancy: 72.8

2050:global life expectancy: 77.2

Check out the research here: World Population Prospects 2022,