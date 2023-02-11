Trudeau orders flying object over Canada to be shot down

(NewsNation) — A “high altitude” object discovered over Canada has been shot down for violating Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shot down the object over the Yukon after Canadian and U.S. aircrafts were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object, according to a tweet from Trudeau.

Shortly before Trudeau’s tweet Saturday, NORAD reported it had detected an object flying at high altitude over Canada, which they were monitoring.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement, that NORAD first detected the object over Alaska late Friday evening, before it entered Canadian airspace.

“Two F-22 aircrafts from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska monitored the object over U.S. airspace with the assistance of Alaska Air National Guard refueling aircraft, tracking it closely and taking time to characterize the nature of the object,” said Ryder in the statement.

The object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.

In a second tweet, Trudeau said: “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America.”

On Friday, an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska was shot down by the U.S. military, about a week after the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the unknown object Friday was flying at about 40,000 feet Friday, and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights.

Kirby says President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which the spokesman described as roughly the size of a small car ”that was not “self-maneuvering,” and said the debris field is expected to be smaller than that of the balloon.

In a statement, the Northern Command the Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, along with the FBI and local law enforcement, were conducting search and recovery for the object downed on Friday.

“Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety,” the statement said.

The surveillance balloon brought down just days before had also charted a path over Alaska before being brought down over the waters near South Carolina.

Comparing the two situations was like “apples to oranges,” Kirby said, but that there was little information available about the object including whether it had surveillance equipment on it.

“We are going to remain vigilant about our airspace. The safety of the American people is paramount,” Kirby said.

Some Republican senators who criticized the delay in shooting down the Chinese balloon spotted last Saturday, praised the administration’s handling of the second object.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski says no malicious foreign flying craft from the Pacific should ever get beyond her state.

“When things are coming across from China, or when things are coming across from Russia, let us be that first line of defense for the rest of the country,” said Murkowski.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.