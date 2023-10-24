Superyacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch US moves to claim

The yacht Amadea of sanctioned Russian Oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, seized by the Fiji government at the request of the US, arrives at the Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, June 16, 2022. – A Fiji court on June 7 handed the Russian superyacht to US authorities and said it can be removed from the Pacific nation, ending a contested eight-week stay. The $300 million Amadea, linked by the United States to billionaire Russian politician Suleiman Kerimov, a target of sanctions, was impounded on arrival in Fiji in April at Washington’s request. (Photo by Eugene TANNER / AFP) (Photo by EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. is working to claim a yacht worth more than $300 million from Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

The U.S. filed a civil forfeiture complaint against the yacht Amadea, a luxury vessel that was seized in 2022. The government is alleging the yacht was improved and maintained in violation of sanctions against Kerimov, making it forfeitable.

“The filing of this complaint exemplifies that the United States takes sanction evasion seriously and will use all tools at its disposal to ensure that sanctioned individuals are held accountable for their crimes,” said

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York.

Kerimov was sanctioned over alleged money laundering. The oligarch, who is worth around $14 billion and is known as the Russian Gatsby, has ties to the Russian government.

After he was sanctioned, Kerimov arranged the purchase of the superyacht, which features a party deck, a cinema and helipad, among other expensive features. In court documents, the U.S. said it could prove Kerimov owned the yacht because of upgrades he paid for.

Kerimov reportedly received rights to use the vessel before finishing payment, which was allegedly made through a series of transfers via shell companies in an effort to conceal ownership of the yacht. The payments, made through U.S. financial institutions, would be a violation of sanctions.

The yacht was seized in Fiji during U.S. efforts to crack down on assets used by sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

The ship’s title holder has claimed that Kerimov does not own the Amadea, and it is in fact owned by another oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, who is not subject to sanctions.