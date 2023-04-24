Evacuating US embassy workers from Sudan successful: Blinken

(NewsNation) — The operation to safely evacuate all U.S. Embassy personnel and their dependents from Sudan was successful, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

But even as operations on the ground in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, are now suspended, Blinken emphasized during a press conference that the diplomatic and consular work in the country continues.

“Indeed, in just the last 36 hours since the embassy evacuation operation is completed, we’ve continued to be in close communication with U.S. citizens and individuals affiliated with the U.S. government to provide assistance and facilitate available departure routes for those seeking to move to safety via land, air and sea,” Blinken said.

Blinken said the United States will coordinate with regional and international partners to bring an end to the fighting and a return to the transition to a civilian government.

“We’re taking further steps to support Americans and exploring options to return a diplomatic and consular presence to Sudan as soon as possible,” Blinken said.

On Sunday, diplomats, staff and others from foreign governments, including the U.S., evacuated from Sudan. Rival generals have been battling for multiple days with no sign of a truce, even though a cease-fire had been declared for a major Muslim holiday.

“Suspending operations at one of our embassies is always a difficult decision, but the safety of our personnel is my first responsibility,” Blinken said in a statement Sunday.

As the U.S. and Britain airlifted diplomats from Khartoum, Sudan citizens also desperately tried to flee the chaos, risking dangerous roads to cross into Egypt. As of Monday, over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group known as Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.