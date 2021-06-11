Photos: First lady Jill Biden and Duchess Kate tour English preschool

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks with US First Lady Jill Biden as she carries carrots to feed a pet rabbit during their visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 11, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / various sources / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

HAYLE, England (AP) — First lady Jill Biden and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are touring a preschool in southwestern England and learning how the children care for some rabbits.

The women also plan to take part in a talk about early childhood education. The White House says it’s the first time they’ve met.

Biden and the former Kate Middleton are visiting with 4- and 5-year-olds at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England. Biden carried a bowl of carrots when they went outside to see the bunnies.

Biden is a longtime English teacher who focuses on education, as does Kate, a mother of three young children.

The first lady is traveling with her husband, President Joe Biden, who is attending a Group of Seven summit of the world’s largest economies opening Friday in Carbis Bay.

