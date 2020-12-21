US issues new visa restrictions on Chinese officials over human rights claims

People rest in front of a closed studio that provides identification photo services for visa applications in front of the US consulate in Chengdu, southwestern China’s Sichuan province, on July 26, 2020. (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The United States is issuing additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials believed to have engaged in human rights abuses, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.

In a statement Monday, Pompeo announced the new visa restrictions under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The restrictions will specifically be imposed on “Chinese officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, policies or actions aimed at repressing religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, labor organizers, civil society organizers, and peaceful protestors.”

Pompeo said they may also apply to family members of any Chinese official determined to be a perpetrator of human rights abuses.

“This action demonstrates the U.S. government’s resolve to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for its increasing repression against the Chinese people,” Pompeo wrote.

China-U.S. ties have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world’s top two economies sparred over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.

The United States on Friday added dozens of Chinese companies, including the country’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist.

Reuters contributed to this report.

READ SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO’S FULL STATEMENT: