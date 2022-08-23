Video shows massive 130-foot yacht sink into the sea

(NewsNation) — Dramatic video shows a massive 130-foot yacht slowly sinking into the sea. The footage gathered by the Italian Coast Guard captured the impressive vessel being slowly swallowed up by the Mediterranean, just nine miles off the coast of Italy.

The Coast Guard scrambled to rescue nine people before the yacht named “My Saga” went under.

The yacht, built in 2007, was equipped with six staterooms for up to 12 guests and an additional four cabins for its crew. Designed to perfectly sail the open ocean, questions have been raised as to what exactly caused the yacht to go down this week.

After all, it’s been a tragic year for the industry.

According to the publication Super Yacht Times, there have been a tragic number of yacht incidents in 2020. The publication reports that eight motor yachts caught fire, three sank, two were attacked, and a 50-metre sailing yacht was hit by a rescue vessel.