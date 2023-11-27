IDF: 11 hostages have arrived in Israel

This handout photo provided by Haim Zach/GPO shows Sharon Hertzman, right, hugging a relative as they reunite at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Saturday Nov. 25, 2023. Sharon Hertzman and her daughter Noam, 12 years old, not pictured, were released by Hamas after being held as hostages in Gaza for 50 days. (Haim Zach/GPO/Handout via AP)

(NewsNation) — The Israel Defense Forces have announced 11 more hostages released by Hamas are now in Israel.

The group is the fourth to be released as part of a hostage exchange and temporary pause in fighting, with Israel expected to release Palestinian prisoners as part of the swap.

Both sides have agreed to extend the temporary cease-fire for two additional days with Hamas agreeing to release an additional 10 hostages for each day of the pause.

The hostages released on Monday are:

Eitan Yahalomi, 12 Karina Engel-Bart, 51 Mika Engel, 18 Yuval Engel, 11 Sharon Aloni-Cunio, 34 Yuli Cunio, 3 Emma Cunio, 3 Sahar Calderon, 16 Erez Calderon, 12 Or Yaakov, 16 Yagil Yaakov, 13

The release brings the total number of hostages released by Hamas to 69. Of those, 43 were Israeli citizens and 26 foreign nationals, mostly from Thailand. All of the hostages have been women and children, with the exception of one man with dual Russian-Israeli citizenship.

In exchange, Israel has released dozens of Palestinian women and children held in prison or administrative detention, with three prisoners released for each hostage.

Three Americans are believed to qualify for release under the deal, but so far only one, four-year-old Abigail Ehad, has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.