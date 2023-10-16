US sends 2nd strike team to deter Israel-Hamas war from spreading

(NewsNation) — The U.S. continues to show its support for Israel with a second aircraft carrier strike group set to arrive in the Eastern Mediterranean in just over a week.

The second strike group, led by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, will join the Gerald R. Ford strike team in a show of America’s military might. They also serve as a warning to not just Hamas but to Iran, Hezbollah and any other groups looking to get involved in the conflict.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed the carrier strike group to begin moving over the weekend as part of the U.S. effort to deter hostile actions against Israel and prevent the war from expanding. This is in addition to the U.S. surging support for Israel through munitions and replenishing its Iron Dome as it takes hits from Hamas.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel Monday, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet.

His meeting comes as the U.S. continues to caution Israel to obey the laws of war and protect civilian lives at all costs.

“You know, our deep commitment is to Israel, indeed, its obligation to defend itself and to defend its people. In that, you have always have the support of the United States,” Blinken said Monday.

Blinken and Netanyahu were forced to take shelter for a few minutes during their meeting as rocket sirens went off. They were soon moved to an IDF command center.

Sources tell NewsNation that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed by their national security team on the latest updates of the escalating war. Biden was set to leave for Colorado Monday but postponed his trip due to the developing situation.