Americans evacuating Israel to land in Tampa Wednesday: Airport

A picture taken from the Israeli city of Sderot shows a salvo of rockets fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip, on October 16, 2023. Aid agencies on October 16, called for vital humanitarian supplies to be allowed into the Gaza Strip, warning time was running out to save millions of people as water supplies dried up and food and fuel stocks dwindled. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation) — A second flight evacuating Americans from war-torn Israel is expected to land at Tampa International Airport Wednesday, an airport spokesperson confirmed to NewsNation.

“TPA can confirm another flight is due sometime this morning, but exact details are currently limited due to security reasons,” said Joshua Gillin, Tampa International Airport’s senior manager of communications.

Hundreds of Americans have already returned after being stuck for the past week in the Middle East. Their return is thanks to a mission executed by Project Dynamo, a veteran-led professional rescue organization.

Families with nearly 100 children among them had no clue when they’d get home, if ever. And for every success story, there are dozens more still trying to get out.

The first flight was accomplished with help from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State’s Office of Emergency Management, which funded the flight for 270 American evacuees.

DeSantis signed an executive order on Thursday that enables the Florida Division of Emergency Management to bring Floridians home and transport supplies out to Israel. It estimates some 20,000 U.S. citizens, including Floridians, are stranded in Israel.

After the Hamas massacres last Saturday, Project Dynamo launched “Operation: Promised Land” to get people back home safely amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Since it began, Project Dynamo has conducted nearly 600 missions, rescuing thousands from dangerous conflict zones like Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The war that began on Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

If you or someone you know is a Florida citizen and cannot leave Israel due to the current situation, visit FloridaDisaster.Org/Israel to fill out the form.