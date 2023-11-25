No Americans in second group of hostages released by Hamas

A soldier walks in front of of images of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, during a protest to ask for their release in Tel Aviv on November 22, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — No Americans were among the second group of hostages released by Hamas Saturday, but the White House remains “hopeful” they will be freed in the coming days.

“We are early in the process that will see at least 50 women and children released during the first phase of the agreement,” a senior administration official told NewsNation. “We are hopeful that will include three dual-national women and children, who are American citizens. This will unfold in the coming days.”

The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas for a four-day ceasefire was the result of weeks of negotiations, brokered by Qatar and Egypt with the help of the U.S.

Hamas is expected to release a total of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, under the agreement.

On Friday, Hamas freed 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, according to a spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hamas released a second group of hostages — 13 Israeli citizens and four foreign nationals — on Saturday night after an hours-long delay.

Hamas delayed the release after accusing Israel of not adhering to the agreed terms of the deal regarding the delivery of humanitarian relief to the besieged Gaza Strip and Palestinian prisoners.



Qatar later announced the “obstacles were overcome” through mediation and the hostage release would resume.

President Joe Biden said this week that it is his “hope and expectation” that this deal would result in American hostages returning home. However, when asked if he trusts Hamas to uphold its end of the deal, Biden said, “I don’t trust Hamas to do anything right. I only trust Hamas to respond to pressure.”

Dan O’Shea, retired Navy SEAL Commander who served as the Coordinator for the Hostage Working Group at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, told NewsNation Hamas is withholding American hostages to maintain leverage over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The reason they grabbed U.S. citizens is that they knew Americans are their most valuable bargaining chip to force Netanyahu to stop the IDF offensive to wipe out Hamas,” O’Shea said. “And that’s why they are going to hold onto them.”

“Once Hamas gives up all of their hostages, there is nothing to stop the IDF from their campaign promise to destroy them,” O’Shea added.