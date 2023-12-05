Uptick in antisemitism on college campuses inspires congressional hearing

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The presidents of some of the most prestigious universities in the country will address concerns about antisemitism on campus at a House Education Committee hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Harvard President Dr. Claudine Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Ms. Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Dr. Sally Kornbluth are among those who will testify at Tuesday’s hearing, as their schools have experienced an uptick in antisemitism on campus.

Harvard remains under investigation by the Department of Education over its response to complaints of harassment against Jewish and Israeli students.

Rallies and protests continue on some campuses, calling for a cease-fire and for hostages to be released from Hamas captivity. But other anti-Israel protests and hate incidents have led to concerns, including vandalism and controversial or threatening messages heard and seen on some campuses.

At Harvard, 30 student-led groups posted a letter blaming the Hamas invasion on Israel. The school’s president faced much pushback for not condemning the letter sooner.

At MIT, a Jewish student group described allegedly being physically prevented from going to class by a pro-Hamas group.

During a hearing last month on Capitol Hill, a Jewish student at Yale described some of her own experiences as well.

“On campus, I sit in a crowded dining hall and I ask myself how many people in this room want me dead?” Yale student Sahar Tartak said. “Others told me they’re uncomfortable approaching their professors about coursework because they’re openly pro-Hamas. Another slept on a friend’s couch because her roommate supports Hamas.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, House Education Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., released a statement:

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen countless examples of antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses. Meanwhile, college administrators have largely stood by, allowing horrific rhetoric to fester and grow. By holding this hearing, we are shining the spotlight on these campus leaders and demanding they take the appropriate action to stand strong against antisemitism.”

In the two weeks after the Hamas invasion, the Anti-Defamation League reported over 300 antisemitic incidents across the county — almost five times the amount from the same period last year.

At Harvard, the president has formed a group of advisors to combat antisemitism while the president at MIT made a similar move and stepped up security on campus as well.