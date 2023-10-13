In Tel Aviv visit, Austin reiterates US commitment to Israel

(NewsNation) — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin provided another show of American support for Israel, standing alongside Yoav Gallant, his Israeli counterpart and affirming America’s commitment to stand with Israel as it continues its war against Hamas.

Austin affirmed the U.S. commitment to provide Israel with everything it needs militarily, saying this is no time for neutrality or for excuses for the inexcusable, which is terrorism. He added that Hamas is the enemy and the group does not speak for or represent the Palestinian people.

Both leaders compared Hamas to ISIS, calling the group a great evil.

In terms of hardware, Austin said the U.S. has beefed up U.S. fighter aircraft squadrons in the Middle East. The USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group is in the Mediterranean now and Austin said the Department of Defense is prepared to provide additional assets. He promised that security assistance will flow in at the speed of war.

While expressing support, Austin also offered a more measured message to Israel regarding its response in Gaza, suggesting the Israeli Defense Force shouldn’t indiscriminately attack Gaza. Instead, the IDF should be more targeted toward Hamas terrorists.

Austin said democracies are stronger when they uphold the laws of war.

“We will continue to coordinate closely with Israel, to help secure the release of the innocent men, women and children in the clutches of Hamas, including American citizens,” he said. “Terrorists like Hamas deliberately target civilians, but democracies don’t. This is a time for resolve and not revenge, purpose and not panic, and for security and not surrender.”

The secretary also referenced Ukraine, saying the U.S. is still the strongest military power in the world, capable of providing aid and security in two theaters the same time, and the country will continue to do so going forward.