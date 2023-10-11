US special forces already stationed in Israel before attacks: Source

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A defense official confirmed to NewsNation the U.S. already has some special ops forces on the ground in Israel, routinely stationed at the embassy and for joint training purposes.

The source also confirmed U.S. Central Command and intelligence infrastructure in the region are helping Israel with planning and logistics for hostage rescue.

It’s unclear if they will play a role in Israel’s response to this weekend’s Hamas attacks or rescuing American hostages.

President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised Israel material support from the U.S. on Wednesday, making it crystal clear the United States stands 100% behind Israel.

Biden condemned the “sheer evil” of Hamas during his national address on Tuesday and promised American military support — and perhaps most importantly, making no effort to urge Israeli caution or restraint in its response.

“As President Biden made clear, no other party hostile to Israel should exploit these disposable attacks. Like any other country, Israel has a bedrock right to defend itself from terrorism and aggression,” Austin said.

And it wasn’t just words.

The U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford — the nation’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier — arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Tuesday to deter other enemies of Israel from attacking while trying to prevent a broader regional conflict.

Its eight squadrons of attack and support aircraft F-15s, F-16s and A-10s are now in place, along with missile cruisers and missile destroyers.

NewsNation has confirmed that a second aircraft carrier, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its accompanying ships, were deployed to the region before the war and are about two weeks away. Their mission for now only involves training exercises, though that could change, a source said.

However, it was reported Wednesday that Hezbollah, another terrorist organization, has fired missiles at an Israeli military position in the north.

Biden laid out the justification for American help in stark terms: “The brutality of Hamas — this bloodthirstiness — brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS. This is terrorism.”

“In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel,” Biden continued. “We stand with Israel and we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack.”

The president confirmed there are Americans among the hostages Hamas took, and that 14 Americans have been killed so far from the attacks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been focused on securing the release of all hostages held in Gaza, a State Department spokesperson said.