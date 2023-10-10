Live: Biden addresses war in Israel

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is set to give remarks on the war in Israel after promising aid to the country. The president is expected to strongly condemn the attack, which has left hundreds of civilians dead, as well as detailing what the administration will do to support Israel in the war against Hamas.

At least 11 U.S. citizens have been killed in the violence, while others are believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas.

The president did not hold any public events on Monday, drawing criticism from some Republicans. The White House responded by saying Biden was meeting with members of his administration and speaking with close allies.

In a statement issued Monday, Biden said U.S. support for Israel is “unwavering,” and described the two countries as “inseparable partners.”

Monday marks the fourth day of a war declared after Hamas militants broke through Israeli blockades and attacked communities near the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas, vowing to lay total siege to Gaza.

Already, more than a thousand people have died on both sides and thousands more are injured as international organizations call for humanitarian channels to be opened to provide needed aid for civilians caught in the violence.