Biden ‘preventing a humanitarian solution’ in Gaza: IDF veteran

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is trying to thread the needle, having lost support within his own party over his administration’s support of Israel while also facing criticism for not doing enough to support Israel.

“He’s been trying to please everyone, and it hasn’t gone very well,” said Caroline Glick, an IDF veteran and former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Glick joined “NewsNation Now” to discuss Biden’s drop in support, saying in her opinion the most significant spilt is within the Democratic party.

“One of the areas that you see the split most clearly (within Democrats) today is over Israel. So you have you have a minority of Democrats, about 25% of them, but they’re over represented in the grassroots of the Democrats, are extremely hostile to Israel, they also have a very large representation in the Biden administration itself. And then you have the majority of Democrats, smaller perhaps than among Republicans, (that) support Israel,” Glick said.

In response to the argument that Israel has not done enough to protect the lives of civilians, Glick argued Biden was preventing a humanitarian solution.

“The Egyptians, who share a border with Gaza through which they would leave to third countries, is blocking them from escaping, and the American government, the Biden administration is standing with Egypt. And so preventing a humanitarian solution to this problem that would actually save the lives of of the people of Gaza,” Glick told NewsNation.

On Sunday, Israel’s ground offensive expanded to hit every part of the Gaza Strip as it ordered more evacuations and vowed to attack south Gaza with “no less strength” than the fight that has decimated large parts of north Gaza.

Many of Gaza’s 2.3 million people fled to the south after Israel ordered civilians to leave the north in the early days of the war, which was sparked by the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack in Israel that killed about 1,200, mostly civilians.