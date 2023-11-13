Biden, Qatar leader talk hostage release, Gaza humanitarian aid

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden spoke to Qatari leader Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani about ongoing efforts to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza and release hostages being held by Hamas.

In a call, Biden thanked Sheikh Tamim for his previous efforts in securing the release of hostages, including two American citizens. Among the remaining hostages is a 3-year-old American citizen whose parents were killed by Hamas.

There are about 240 hostages taken from Israel still being held in Gaza.

“The two leaders agreed that all hostages must be released without further delay,” the readout from the call said.

Qatar has been a key player in hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The two leaders also discussed providing aid and protection for civilians, stressing the need to protect the innocent.

“The President affirmed his vision for a future Palestinian state where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side with equal measures of stability and dignity. He noted that Hamas has long been an impediment to that outcome,” the readout read.

The statement added that, “The two leaders agreed to continue their efforts to advance a shared vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East region.”