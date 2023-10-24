Blinken to Iran: US will defend itself if attacked

(NewsNation) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a stern warning to Iran at the United Nations, cautioning it against any potential attacks on Americans.

“Let me say this before this council, and let me say what we’ve consistently said to Iranian officials through other channels: The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. We do not want this war to widen. But if Iran or its proxies attack U.S. personnel anywhere, make no mistake, we will defend our people. We will defend our security swiftly and decisively,” Blinken said Tuesday.

The White House is concerned about any potential escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, pointing the finger directly at Iran, stating that Iranian fingerprints are all over a recent uptick in attacks. President Joe Biden’s administration openly warned about the potential for more attacks in the days ahead.

Several incidents occurred in the past week, particularly following Biden’s visit to Israel. These included drone attacks in Iraq and Syria, the interception of missiles possibly heading towards Israel by a U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen and another attack in Syria on Monday.

The Biden administration bluntly stated the targeting of U.S. forces stationed in Iraq and Syria was an effort by Iran and Iranian proxy forces to escalate the conflict.

“We’re deeply concerned about the potential for any significant escalation of these attacks and the days ahead at the direction of President Biden. The Secretary of Defense has ordered the military to take steps to prepare for this to ensure that we’re postured appropriately. Both in terms of being able to defend our forces and respond decisively as needed,” said John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council.

To deter Iran from further widening the conflict, the U.S. took steps to protect troops in the Middle East, including sending warships and fighter aircraft to the region.