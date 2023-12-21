New cease-fire negotiations underway between Israel, Hamas in Egypt

(NewsNation) — Intense negotiations are taking place in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday morning for another potential cease-fire and hostage-prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas.

“These are very serious discussions and negotiations. We hope that they lead somewhere,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One late Wednesday night.

Many hostage conversations took place as nearly 130 were still being held in Gaza.

Hamas leadership met with the foreign minister of Iran in Qatar before heading to Egypt for these negotiations on Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said despite all the talks of ceasefires, they’re not losing sight of destroying Hamas.

“We are continuing the war until the end and will continue until Hamas is eliminated, until victory. Whoever thinks we will stop is detached from reality. We will not stop the fighting until all the goals we set are achieved,” Netanyahu said.

He continued, “The elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the removal of the threat from Gaza. They have only two possibilities: Surrender or die.”

The Israelis insist they will destroy Hamas before the end of this war. Other world leaders have raised concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Some hope this pause will not only allow an opportunity to get hostages out but also allow aid into Gaza as well.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said the Red Cross has not done all it can to help the hostages as Israelis remain hopeful that the hostages are still alive and healthy.

“What we want to see is a ceasefire as soon as possible, but it must be a sustainable ceasefire. It must be a ceasefire where Israel is no longer threatened by Hamas and its rockets and its murderous activities. I think that is vital,” U.K. Foreign Minister David Cameron said.

Another 165 trucks worth of humanitarian aid went into the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. That’s up significantly from what was seen a few weeks ago.

Still, aid groups inside the Gaza Strip and leaders around the globe would like to see those numbers higher and believe a cease-fire or pause will be able to do that.