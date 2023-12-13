Protesters demanding cease-fire in Gaza block LA freeway

(NewsNation) — Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war shut down six lanes of an inbound freeway for downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Dozens of protesters held up signs and sat down on the 110 Freeway, blocking all southbound traffic, according to NewsNation affiliate KTLA.

California Highway Patrol began making arrests in the group of demonstrators after authorities announced the gathering was unlawful.

Once the people were cleared from the freeway, authorities still had vehicles to move that were abandoned in the lanes, KTLA reported.

The protest was planned by a group called IfNotNow, which identifies as a movement of American Jews supporting the end of U.S. support for what it calls Israel’s war on Gaza.

“As Jews, we cannot sit by as the people of Gaza are starved and slaughtered in our name. And as Americans, we can’t let Biden & Congress send billions more in funding for Israeli war crimes. We have shut down the freeway to call for a #CeasefireNOW, which 66% of Americans support,” the group posted on X.

The 110 Freeway has now been reopened and traffic is moving slowly.

