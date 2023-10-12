Israel at War: Chris Cuomo special episode live in Israel

(NewsNation) — NewsNation host Chris Cuomo was on the ground in Israel on Wednesday, speaking to families hoping for the safe return of their family members and others who survived the brutal assault carried out by Hamas.

In a special edition of “CUOMO,” the anchor spoke to a father and mother pleading for the return of their kidnapped son. Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, is one of many young people who went missing from a music festival Saturday after armed gunmen began indiscriminately shooting revelers. His parents Jon Palin and Rachel Goldberg, Americans who moved to Israel more than a decade ago, are now desperate to find him.

He also spoke to Lee Sasi, a woman who survived the attack on that music festival. Sasi told NewsNation she is grateful to be alive and was saved by her uncle, who put himself between his family and a grenade that was thrown into a bomb shelter where people were hiding.

Additionally, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman provided an update on the hostage situation, while a retired Marine colonel offered analysis on what options Israel and the United States might consider in rescuing the hostages.

You are watching a special edition of [CUOMO] from NewsNation. You can watch live episodes every weeknight with a cable or streaming TV subscription. Click here to learn more.