College campuses responding to Israel-Hamas war protests

FIle- Palestinian supporters gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. As the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war, American colleges have become seats of anguish with many Jewish students calling for strong condemnation after civilian attacks by Hamas while some Muslim students are pressing for recognition of decades of suffering by Palestinians in Gaza. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(NewsNation) — Students on college campuses across the United States are erupting in protest over the Israel-Hamas war — a conversation some universities are engaging with, while others refrain.

Michigan State University apologized when a trivia question popped up during pregame festivities.

A photo of Adolf Hitler appeared on screen alongside his country of his birth. The school said a third party was responsible.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said. “We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values.”

An unnamed employee is on paid leave. The conditions of that person’s potential involvement have not been made public yet.

The game was against a big rival — the University of Michigan.

Campuses may always be a microcosm for global events, said David Keating, president of the Institute for Free Speech. From an administrative standpoint, he said it’s not wise to take a stance on some social issues and stay silent on others. Higher education should be just that, he said — a safe space for college education.

“Our colleges and universities have not been places where people feel free to express their views,” Keating said. “And many people have been investigated in the past for having views that are contrary to the college administrators line. But now, when there’s a different line with an atrocity, it’s happened, and they can’t seem to come up with a straight statement, it leaves a lot of people angry and upset. I think this wouldn’t be the situation if colleges and universities stuck to their business, which is creating an environment for freedom of expression, diversity of viewpoints, and not investigating people for having the wrong viewpoints.”

It’s becoming more divisive as people lose job opportunities and campuses are vandalized.

Top donors, such as former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman, have pulled their financial support from some institutions. Huntsman pulled out his financial support to his former school, the University of Pennsylvania. The same is true for Meghan McCain and her former school Columbia.