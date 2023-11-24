Cousin of Israeli hostage: We have to do deals to save lives

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – NOVEMBER 24: People watch the news broadcasts as hostages are released into Egypt before being brought into Israel by the ICRC, outside the Museum of Tel Aviv on November 24, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. A four-day ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas began this morning, although Israeli forces remain in Gaza. A total of 50 hostages currently held by Hamas are to be released during the temporary truce, the first such pause in fighting since Oct. 7, when Hamas launched its surprise attack and Israeli responded with a vast military offensive to destroy the militant group that governs Gaza. Under the deal, 150 Palestinian prisoners are also to be released from Israel, and more humanitarian aid will be admitted at the Gaza-Egypt border crossing. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)