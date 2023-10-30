Wider Middle East war inevitable? Maybe not, says former diplomat

(NewsNation) — As concerns grow over whether the Israel-Hamas conflict will spread into a wider regional war, can the U.S. avoid additional involvement, such as more boots on the ground?

David Tafuri, a former State Department official and Obama campaign foreign policy adviser, believes a wider conflict isn’t inevitable, but it will depend on the actions of Iran.

“They way Iran will likely do it, if they choose to do it, is through their proxy forces,” Tafuri said Monday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Already, Iran proxies have targeted U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria. According to the Pentagon, as of Friday there had been at least 20 attacks on U.S. bases and personnel in the two countries since Oct. 17.

Spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said 21 U.S. personnel were injured in two of those assaults when drones targeted al-Assad airbase in Iraq and al-Tanf garrison in Syria.

Assessing the attacks, Tafuri said the attacks are not unlike those that were occurring prior to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“What would really cause the potential for a substantial escalation is if Hezbollah opened a new front in northern Israel and if they tried to move into Israel and stepped up their attacks, or if there was a much more significant attack on U.S. forces in Iraq and in Syria,” Tafuri said. “I dont’ think Iran wants to do that becasue they know that the response by the U.S. will be overwhelming.”

Indeed, the United Sates on Friday struck Iran-linked assets in Syria in retaliation for the spate of attacks.

The strikes reflect the Biden administration’s determination to maintain a delicate balance. The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to deter future aggression, possibly fueled by Israel’s war against Hamas, while also working to avoid inflaming the region and provoking a wider conflict.

As the fighting in the region continues, Tafuri has larger concerns about Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.

“We cannot allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, we cannot allow the proliferation of nuclear weapons to Iran, because Iran will then really have the capacity to hold the rest of the world hostage,” Tafuri said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.