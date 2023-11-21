Israel, Hamas reach deal for release of some hostages, cease-fire

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks by a wall with photographs of hostages. mostly Israeli civilians who were abducted during the Oct. 7, unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel, at the Western Wall plaza, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

(NewsNation) — The Israeli government early Wednesday approved an agreement with Hamas that will secure the release of at least 50 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

As part of the deal, a temporary cease-fire will go into effect for four days. Hamas will release 50 of its approximately 240 hostages over the course of those four days, the Israeli government announced, starting with women and children. The cease-fire would then extend an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

“The Government of Israel is obligated to return home all of the hostages,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. “The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza.”

The deal could potentially include three Americans unaccounted for: two women and a child about to turn 4 years old.

Israel and the U.S. have been in talks for weeks, with Qatar acting as an intermediary in discussions with Hamas. Roughly 240 people were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack, and 33 of those being held are believed to be children. Many of those held are also foreign nationals or dual citizens who hold passports from other countries.

Hamas previously released four hostages: an American mother and daughter, Judith and Natalie Raanan, and two elderly Israeli women, Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85. Israeli special forces rescued a sixth hostage, a member of the military, Pvt. Ori Megidish. Two hostages, 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano and 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, were found dead by Israeli forces.

Previous efforts at a deal have fallen through. President Joe Biden and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani expressed optimism in recent days, hinting the deal was on the horizon even as Israeli leaders remained more cautious in their statements until the final deal was announced.

According to senior administration officials, Biden spoke with the emir of Qatar while he was in San Francisco during the APEC summit in an effort to finalize the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously resisted calls to negotiate with Hamas as well as calls for a cease-fire without the release of hostages. That demand is made more difficult by the fact that Hamas is not the only group holding captives, with some of the hostages held by a separate group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Netanyahu faced pressure from the families of those held to focus on freeing the captives. Some families have expressed fear that Israel’s military actions in Gaza could result in the deaths of hostages.

U.S. and Israeli officials are hopeful that this first release of hostages will result in subsequent releases until all hostages are returned.

The Hill contributed to this report.