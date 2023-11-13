Gaza officials report more than 11,000 dead, hospitals struggling

Bodies of Palestinians killed by an explosion at the Ahli Arab hospital are gathered in the front yard of the al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.(AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

(NewsNation) — As the war between Israel and Hamas continues past the one-month mark, officials in Gaza are reporting more than 11,000 people have been killed. U.S. officials suggest those numbers could represent an undercount and are increasingly calling on Israel to limit civilian casualties in the war as the Israeli Defense Force continues to push into Gaza.

The Gaza Ministry of Health, which is an official governing body in Gaza controlled by Hamas, has reported 11,180 deaths with 28,200 people injured. Of those killed, the ministry said 4,609 were children and 3,100 were women. The numbers do not distinguish between civilians and Hamas members.

The Ministry of Health is the only official source for casualty numbers in Gaza and the figures cannot be independently corroborated because Israel has sealed the area’s borders, making access difficult for foreign journalists and humanitarian organizations that would normally provide independent confirmation.

While some have called the ministry’s numbers into question over the fact that Hamas controls the governing in Gaza, in past conflicts, the United Nations has found the organization’s death counts have been largely consistent with numbers from independent groups.

When the Biden administration questioned the numbers in October, the ministry released a list of 6,747 names and other identifying information for those who had been killed. Since then, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf testified on Capitol Hill that the numbers may even be higher than reported.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel to work to limit civilian casualties on Friday as outrage in the U.S. and around the world continues to grow. Over the weekend, pro-Palestinian protests continued as those protesting called for a ceasefire in the conflict.

While President Joe Biden has stated the U.S. has an unwavering commitment to Israel, the president and others in his administration have continued to urge Israel to follow the laws of war.

The latest numbers come as hospitals in Gaza are under seige, with Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital under bombardment and out of fuel and electricity. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported at least 10 patients died, including three babies. Doctors without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontiéres, said the organization has lost contact with its staff at the hospital as of Nov. 12.

“Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore,” World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in Gaza City. The second-largest hospital, al-Quds, is also out of service because of ongoing power outages and a shortage of fuel.

The IDF has said it would open a route for medical personnel to evacuate babies, but the health ministry said moving the infants wasn’t possible. Without fuel to operate incubators, staff have reported wrapping premature babies in foil in an effort to keep them warm.

The IDF has denied striking al-Shifa and has said Hamas militants are operating underneath the hospital, something staff have denied. No independent organizations have been able to corroborate statements from the IDF or the hospital.

While Israel has agreed to four-hour pauses to allow civilians to evacuate to southern Gaza, the country has rejected all calls for a cease-fire.