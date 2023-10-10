Democrats sympathize more with Palestinians as views shift

Israeli police officers evacuate a family from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

(NewsNation) – Millennial Democrats’ feelings about conflict in the Middle East have shifted over the past decade, now expressing more sympathy toward Palestinians over Israelis, according to Gallup data.

The largest shifts occurred among millennials and the Silent Generation, according to Gallup data.

Forty-nine percent of Democrats now sympathize more with Palestinians than Israelis, who have garnered the sympathy of 38% of the party, Gallup’s most recent figures show.

Baby boomers, millennials and members of the Silent Generation and Generation X have each become less partial toward Israelis in the conflict, according to Gallup. Millennials (27-42 years old) and members of the Silent Generation (78 and older) have seen the most notable changes in opinion.

Millennials have seen a 36-point shift in what Gallup calls net sympathy toward Israel between the two time periods. The Silent Generation has similarly seen a 39-point change.

Generation Z (born after 2000) wasn’t included in the analysis, since there were too few respondents in that age range for accurate results, Gallup reported.

Findings from 2019-2023 suggest Generation Z’s views are similar to Democratic millennials.