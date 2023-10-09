Detroit Lions player’s parents among Americans trapped in Israel

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 14: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone said his parents are among 53 Americans who are now trapped in the country when war broke out.

The Anzalones arrived in Israel earlier in October with a tour group from their Baptist church. The group was visiting Jerusalem and had a flight booked out of Tel Aviv.

After the violence began, all major airlines announced they would be stopping flights to Tel Aviv indefinitely, as the air sirens in the city have gone off as rocket fire continues from both sides.

Anzalone responded to a post from Republican Rep. Byron Donalds on X, formerly known as Twitter, pleading with President Joe Biden to help bring his parents home safely.

The conflict began after militant group Hamas stormed communities near the Gaza Strip, firing on civilians and taking hostages. In the aftermath of the attack, which occurred on a major Jewish holiday, Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza have exchanged rocket fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war on Hamas, vowing to lay siege to Gaza after the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

Nine Americans have been confirmed dead in the attacks and more are missing, potentially taken hostage by Hamas. It’s not clear how many Americans may be trapped in the country after flights in and out of Tel Aviv were grounded.